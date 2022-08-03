Kent Police were called to the site at Pencester Gardens in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A teenage boy has died at a Dover funfair, Kent Police has confirmed. (Credit: PA)

A teenage boy has died on the site of a funfair in Kent following a “serious incident”.

The fair is located in Pencester Gardens in Dover, with emergency services being called to the area in the early hours of Wednesday (3 August) morning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site had not been opened to the public yet, with the attractions due to open during the day on Wednesday.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 7.42am this morning to a serious incident at Pencester Gardens in Dover.

“We immediately dispatched a number of clinical resources to the scene, including our Hart team and critical care paramedics; however, sadly, a teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene.”

Kent Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicous, with a spokesman saying: “Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service after a teenage boy suffered injuries at a funfair site in Pencester Gardens, Dover, at 7.45am on Wednesday 3 August 2022.

“Officers attended, along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and the boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Forrest Amusements, who run the funfair, say that it will release a statement at a later time regarding the death.