King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour will take place this weekend.

The monarch will mark his official birthday by riding alongside his soldiers as part of his role as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division. It will be the first time in more than 30 years a reigning monarch will ride in the Birthday Parade.

But why does King Charles have multiple birthdays - and when was he born? Here’s all you need to know:

When is King Charles III’s birthday?

The monarch’s actual birthday is on 14 November - so it is still around five months away. It means that he has already celebrated one birthday while being King - having ascended to the throne in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But like the previous royal, Charles also has an official birthday which takes place in the summer. Trooping the Colours will take place on 17 June in 2023.

Why does King have two birthdays?

If a British monarch was not born in the summer - like Charles who was born in November - then they will have an official birthday as well as their actual one. This is to make sure that events celebrating the king or queen’s birthday, such as Trooping the Colours, are able to take place when the weather is better.

When is King’s official birthday?

