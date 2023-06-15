King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour will be show live on BBC

The King will join the first birthday parade of his reign on horseback, marking the first time in more than 30 years that a monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour.

Charles will take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division at the Birthday Parade on Horse Guards Parade on Saturday (17 June). It will be the first time the reigning monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II last rode.

Burmese was the Queen’s favourite steed for Trooping and ceremonial occasions – and in 2020 the equestrian-loving monarch picked the black mare as one of her favourite horses of all time for a list for Horse & Hound magazine. She used Burmese, which was a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, for 18 years from 1969 to 1986 until the animal was moved to Windsor for retirement.

The Queen then decided that, rather than train another charger for the ceremony, she would in future be driven in a carriage.

It is the first Trooping the Colour to take place since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. She died at Balmoral in September and was succeeded by her son King Charles III.

Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Trooping the Colour?

It will take place on Saturday, 17 June in 2023. It is King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour since becoming monarch.

When is King Charles birthday?

His actual birthday is on 14 November - but like all British monarchs he will have an official birthday in June. His mother Queen Elizabeth II also had her official birthday in June.

What is the route?

The parade will move from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, where the King will be greeted by a royal salute and will carry out an inspection of the military on parade.

Is the Trooping of the Colours on TV?

King Charles III’s first official Trooping the Colour will be shown live on BBC One/ One HD. If you are unable to watch the event as it happens, BBC Two/ Two HD will carry highlights later on Saturday.

What time does coverage start?

BBC One will begin its coverage at 10.30am on 17 June and the programme wil run until 1.10pm. If you are wanting to watch the highlights, BBC Two will begin airing them at 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

Can you watch it on BBC iPlayer?

The BBC streaming service will be carrying live uninterupted coverage on Saturday. The highlights will also be available on iPlayer at the same time as the programme begins on BBC Two.

Prince William leads final rehearsal for Trooping of the Colour (Pic:Getty)

Who is the presenter?

Huw Edwards will once again be leading Royal coverage for the BBC. JJ Chalmers will also be part of the presenting team on Saturday.

Will there be a RAF flypast?