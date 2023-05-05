There’s plenty you can do to celebrate the historic occasion with your family

More than 3,000 street parties will be held to celebrate the coronation, according to a recent analysis.

According to data from road management company one.network, councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for events commemorating the royal occasion. Parties in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, and or unofficial events, are not included in the analysis.

The parties will cover a combined 263 miles. roughly equivalent to the distance between Land’s End in Cornwall and Westminster Abbey, the location of the coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Over the course of the three-day bank holiday weekend, 62% of parties will take place on Sunday, making it the most popular day. Only 11% are scheduled for Monday, compared to 27% on Saturday.

Additionally, the coronation of the King is anticipated to generate a £120 million boost for pubs throughout the UK, with neighborhood bars and breweries anticipating pouring 62 million pints over the festive bank holiday weekend as they also benefit from extended hours for the celebration.

But what if you’re planning to spend a (relatively) quiet weekend with the family? What sort of fun and games can you get up to commemorate the occasion?

What are some fun coronation games to play with the family?

(Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

There are many fun games that families can play while watching the King’s coronation on TV or celebrating the occasion over the bank holiday weekend. Here are some ideas:

Royal bingo: Create bingo cards with royal-themed words or phrases (such as “crown,” “throne,” “palace,” etc.) and have everyone mark off the items as they are mentioned during the coronation or celebrations. Here are some words and phrases you could include...

Crown

Scepter

Robe

Throne

Bishop

Trumpet

Queen

Archbishop

Royal guard

Sword

Royal standard

Orb

Prince

Crown jewels

Royal proclamation

Crown prince

You can make multiple copies of this bingo card and distribute them to your family members or friends. Mark off the squares as the items are mentioned during the King’s coronation, and the first person to get four squares in a row (horizontally, vertically, or diagonally) wins the game.

(Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Crown-making competition: Organising a family crown-making competition can be a fun and engaging activity that can involve everyone in your family.

Before you start, you should determine the rules of the competition. Decide how long each person will have to create their crown, what materials they can use, and what the criteria for judging will be.

Set up a workspace where everyone can work on their crowns, and give everyone the same amount of time to work on their crowns. You can set a timer for 30 minutes or an hour, depending on the age and skill level of the participants.

Once the time is up, have everyone present their crowns and judge them based on a set of criteria. You can award points for creativity, use of materials, and overall design. You can also have a vote to determine the winner, or have a panel of judges if you have enough people.

Royal trivia: A royal trivia game or quiz is a great way to test everyone’s knowledge of royal history and traditions. First, decide how many rounds you will have, how many questions per round, and how many points each question will be worth.

Create a list of royal-themed questions that cover different eras and events. You can find inspiration from books, movies, or online resources. Make sure the questions are appropriate for the age group of the players.

Some example questions could be “Who was the longest-reigning British monarch before Queen Elizabeth II?” or “In what year did Prince William and Kate Middleton get married?”

Royal scavenger hunt: A royal scavenger hunt is a fun way to get everyone involved in searching for hidden treasures. Before you start, you should determine the rules of the scavenger hunt. Decide on the number of items to be found, the time limit for the hunt and whether the items will be hidden inside or outside.

Hide the items around the house, making sure that they are not too hard to find but not too easy either. Give everyone the list of items to find and set a time limit for the scavenger hunt.

Royal dress-up: Encourage everyone to dress up in their fanciest clothes (or as their favourite royal) and have a mini fashion show or photo shoot. You can use items from your own wardrobe, borrow from friends and family, or buy or rent costumes from a costume shop.