Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey had met on Friday morning

Lady Susan Hussey resigned from her role in the royal household over comments made to Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by Lady Susan, the late Queen’s lady in waiting, and said she had suffered “horrific abuse” on social media in the aftermath.

Lady Susan, the Prince of Wales’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani, when she said she was British, at Camilla’s reception highlighting violence against women and girls a few weeks ago.

The encounter is said to have begun when the former royal aide, who served as the late Queen’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and had an honorary role as one of three Ladies of the Household, touched the charity boss’ hair, moving it aside so she could see her name badge.

It is understood William agreed it was right for his godmother Lady Susan to step down from her role, with a Kensington Palace spokesman saying at the time “Racism has no place in our society”.

What did Buckingham Palace say?

Buckingham Palace said in a statement the two women had met on Friday morning at Buckingham Palace: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

The King and Queen Consort and other members of the royal family have been kept informed of the development and are “pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome,” the statement added.

Buckingham Palace said the royal households, which already have “inclusion and diversity” initiatives, would begin an “enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space”, an organisation providing support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse.

The palace statement added: “The Royal Households will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities.

“Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.