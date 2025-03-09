Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Stockwell, south London, have officially named the victim as 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell. | Met Police

A man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead near a south London Tube station.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, Omar Prempeh 32, of Forest Hill, was charged with murder on Saturday, 8 March following the fatal shooting of Lathaniel Burrell. Prempeh will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday, 10 March.

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Stockwell, south London, have officially named the victim as 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell. | Met Police

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Those with information who may help the investigation can call 101 with the reference 4116/04MAR or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.