Lathaniel Burrell: Man, 32, charged with murder after boy, 16, shot dead near Stockwell Tube station
Lathaniel Burrell, from Stockwell, died at the scene following the shooting in Paradise Road, near Stockwell Tube station on Tuesday (March 4).
On Saturday, Omar Prempeh 32, of Forest Hill, was charged with murder on Saturday, 8 March following the fatal shooting of Lathaniel Burrell. Prempeh will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday, 10 March.
His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
