Lathaniel Burrell: Man, 32, charged with murder after boy, 16, shot dead near Stockwell Tube station

9th Mar 2025, 12:53pm
A man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead near a south London Tube station.

Lathaniel Burrell, from Stockwell, died at the scene following the shooting in Paradise Road, near Stockwell Tube station on Tuesday (March 4).

On Saturday, Omar Prempeh 32, of Forest Hill, was charged with murder on Saturday, 8 March following the fatal shooting of Lathaniel Burrell. Prempeh will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday, 10 March.

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Stockwell, south London, have officially named the victim as 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell.Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Stockwell, south London, have officially named the victim as 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell.
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Stockwell, south London, have officially named the victim as 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell. | Met Police

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Those with information who may help the investigation can call 101 with the reference 4116/04MAR or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.

