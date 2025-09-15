The heartbroken widow of a man who was killed in a tragic accident says he was “cherished beyond words”.

Lee Morton, 60, died at the scene of a crash when his black Audi A5 left the motorway and caught fire.

In a tribute, his wife Marie said: “For my beloved husband, Lee, to me, he was my soulmate and the love of my life. To his family and friends, he was a source of joy, laughter, and kindness.

“One of his great passions was golf and on the day we lost him he had spent the morning doing exactly that, out on the course, happy and surrounded by friends. There is comfort in knowing his last hours were spent doing something he truly loved.

“Above all, he was a dad to his girls who were his pride and joy. He loved them with his whole heart and they will carry his love with them always. His little buddy Enzo his dog, who has been waiting by the window for you to come home.

“He was cherished beyond words by me, by his family, by his friends, by Enzo, and most of all by his girls. Though our hearts are broken, we are grateful to have loved him and to have been loved by him. Oceans of time my love.”

The family of Lee Morton has issued a tribute after he died last week | Issued by Merseyside Police

His children added: “Our wonderful dad, we love you so much, our hearts are broken into a million pieces. We will look after your best friend Enzo for you we promise. I hope you can play golf up there dad.

“Going to miss listening to Dire Straits, Eagles, David Bowie and ELO with you in the garden so much. Up the Reds!!! I know you will keeping a close eye on them from up there dad. We will love and miss you forever, Rest in paradise dad. Love your girls and Enzo xxx”

The incident happened on the M57 Liverpool outer ring road just after 3pm on Wednesday, between junctions 2 and 3. Lee, from Kirby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merseyside Police still want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage form the motorway at the time.

They said: “It’s believed there was an incident prior to the collision involving a dark coloured, 63 plate VW Golf GTi. If you were travelling on the M57 on this day and have dashcam, please get in touch as a matter of urgency. We do not expect you to review the footage, just contact us as soon as possible and we will review your footage.”

People can send a direct message to @MerPolCC on X, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000750601.