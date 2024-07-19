Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several arrests have been made after ugly scenes broke out in Leeds yesterday evening.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scenes in Leeds, which saw rioters set a bus alight and a police car overturned, have been described as “shocking” by new Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that “several” people have been arrested in connection with the attacks and “further arrests will be made over the next few days”.

The disorder, which broke out on Thursday evening (July 18), saw hundreds of people take to the streets in the Harehills area of the city, located in the east. Police were deployed to the area, including a helicopter, with footage on social media showing vehicles on fire, a police car overturned and rioters throwing rocks and other items at vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a local restaurant owner, the ugly scenes were sparked after local children were taken into care. The restaurant owner added that some people in the community responded to this by setting fires and “throwing stones”.

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said: “Responding officers were attacked and helped Children’s Social Care staff withdraw to a place of safety. As the disorder escalated, damage was caused to vehicles and several fires set.

“We continually assessed the situation and took the decision to deploy specialist public order officers who then came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group.”

He added: “Throughout the night several arrests were made in relation to the disorder and further arrests will be made over the next few days. The force Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation which will include reviewing CCTV and social media footage and images to identify the perpetrators. We will leave no stone unturned in our hunt for all those who were involved and will work closely with our criminal justice partners to bring them to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has described the scenes as “shocking”, saying in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society.”

National World

26-year-old Pharmacy dispenser, Riesa, who did not want to give her last name, witnessed the attacks on Thursday evening and said that the riots were “quite violent”. She said: “They were attacking police cars, throwing things at the police cars – anything they could pick up off the floor really. Rocks from the garden, rubbish, drinks, anything.

“Drinks were definitely being throwing at the police – water or juice or fizzy drinks, or anything they had in their hands basically, at the cars because [the police] were trying not to get too close because it was quite violent.”

Riesa added that the crowd sounded like “a thousand people” from her home near Harehills Lane. She added: “Looking out the window, you can see that people were attacking cars that were just at the traffic light trying to go past them, but they wouldn’t turn around because I think they were getting quite scared because there were so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

“A few minutes after that, looking out my house, I could just see big black smoke coming from the main road. My husband said that they were pulling bins from people’s businesses or houses and just putting them into the middle of the road full of rubbish and just setting it on fire.”

A spokesperson for First Bus confirmed that two of its vehicles were caught in the disorder, saying: “Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening.

“We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers. One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that there were no reported injuries, saying that officers were first called to an address on Luxor Street at 5pm where they found an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children. After the situation escalated, the agency workers and children were transported to a safe place. Police also confirmed that a full investigation into “all criminal offences... including damage to vehicles from fire” will be conducted.