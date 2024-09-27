Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘one-of-a-kind’ rugby player and a beloved father and husband has died, leaving behind his pregnant wife and their young children.

Liam Canning’s death as confirmed by his team Rossendale Rugby Club, with the club stating on social media: "It is with great sadness we share with you the passing of Liam Canning. Liam passed away on Wednesday. Liam truly was one of a kind and was such a positive addition to Rossendale Rugby Club.

"Liam’s high energy and positive spirit was loved and appreciated on and off the pitch. We pass on our sincerest condolences to Liam's wife, Paige, children and family."

His cause of death has not been confirmed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam’s wife, Paige, had only shared happy news from the couple days before his death. She shared on Facebook that they had hosted a baby shower earlier this month, with the mum soon to give birth to the couple’s newest arrival.

In tribute to her husband, Paige shared an image of the two kissing on their wedding day saying: “I will always love you, forever my best friend.”

The talented rugby player previously played for Blackburn, Sedgley Park and Burnley. Fans and friends of the rugby community have sent their condolences to those close to Liam.

Leek Rugby Club said: “All at Leek RUFC send our condolences to Liam’s family and the Rossendale Rugby Club community at this time. RIP.” Congleton Rugby Club added: “Everyone at Congleton RUFC send our deepest sympathies to Liam's family and all at Rossendale Rugby Club at this difficult time.2