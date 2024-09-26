Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘much-loved’ husband and wife of 55 years have tragically died in a collision, as their family pays tribute to the couple.

Michael ‘Mick’ Page and Elizabeth Gillian Page, better known as Gill, died at the scene following the single vehicle collision on Southgate Street, Redruth at 1.20pm on Monday, September 23.

The family of Mick and Gill, who lived locally, said: “Mick and Gill were loved, admired and respected by so many; family, friends and neighbours. They were married for 55 years and stood by each other through thick and thin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Gill, a devoted wife with a huge and unceasing sense of duty and caring towards her husband Mick. Mick trained as a mechanical engineer with British Rail and before his retirement was working at RNAS Culdrose Helston. Everyone loved being around him because of his innate and persistent sense of humour.

Michael ‘Mick’ Page and Elizabeth Gillian Page, better known as Gill, died at the scene following the single vehicle collision on Southgate Street, Redruth at 1.20pm on Monday, September 23. | Devon and Cornwall Police

“They were proud of their son Tristan's achievements and his dear family. They were loved by so many and will both be sorely missed”.

The road was closed while an investigation took place. Devon and Cornwall Police urged those with information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to contact them via their website or by calling 101 quoting log number 329 of 23 September.