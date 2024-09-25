Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 6-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman have did following a crash in East Ayrshire.

Police Scotland said that the one-vehicle crash took place on the A76 near to the junction with the B713, between Catrine and Auchinleck at around 5pm on Tuesday, September 24. Officers attended the scene, where a six-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old woman, the driver of the White VW Passat involved in the crash, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. However, she later died from her injuries.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounded the fatal crash. Inspector Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident at this extremely difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have been in the area at the time, to contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who have may dashcam footage. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2596 of September 24.”

The force confirmed that relatives of the woman and the girl have been informed and are being supported by officers. The A76 had been closed for around seven hours following the crash, but the route has since re-opened.