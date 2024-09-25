Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body has been found on a beach in Yorkshire with the cause of death currently “unexplained”.

The body was recovered from Hornsea beach yesterday morning (Tuesday 24 September). Local police have launched an investigation into the tragedy.

Hornsea Inshore Rescue attended the incident, which was first reported at around 8am. Humberside Police said it is currently investigating the death of the man at Hornsea Beach which is being treated as "unexplained".

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Investigations are underway after the body of a man was found on Hornsea beach at around 8am this morning, Tuesday 24 September. Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 82 of 24 September. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Hornsea is described by Yorkshire.com as "peaceful" and "quaint" and the seaside town boasts a Blue Flag beach. The beach is either the start or the end of the Trans Pennine Trail , aimed at walkers, horse riders, and cyclists.