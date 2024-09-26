Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum and her six-year-old daughter have died in a car crash.

Rebecca Hill, 32, and Arianna Aliu died in a single-vehicle crash in East Ayrshire in Scotland.

At about 5pm on Tuesday officers were called to a report of a crash involving a white VW Passat, on the A76 near to the junction with the B713, between Catrine and Auchinleck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Hill, 32, and Arianna Aliu who died after a crash on the A76 in East Ayrshire in Scotland Picture: SWNS | SWNS

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended, however Arianna was pronounced dead at the scene. Rebecca was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she died a short time later.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for investigations to take place.

Inspector Kenny Malaney said “Our thoughts are with the everyone affected by this tragic incident at this extremely difficult time. Specialist officers are assisting Rebecca and Arianna's family. We would like to thank the members of the public that stopped to help and made the call to the emergency services.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have been in the area at the time, to contact us. I am also keen to speak to anyone who have may dashcam footage showing the Passat prior to the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2596 of 24 September, 2024.”