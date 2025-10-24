Shoppers can win prizes worth more than £100 from Lidl’s new mystery boxes.

The discount supermarket has brought back mystery boxes for its middle aisle goods as part of the retailer’s special buys.

On TikTok alone, there are more than 15m of these videos on the platform, with creators unpacking everything from beauty products to home appliances.

Inside Lidl’s random mystery boxes are shiny “bonus item coupons” that give buyers a premium prize - this can range from human pet beds to rowing machines, air fryers and even a Sharp 43in 4K ultra HD Roku TV.

Last year, these hot-ticket mystery boxes sold out in just under an hour, with the supermarket saying that each box is a little bit different.

The sort of items packed into the boxes include electric staplers, insulated flasks, coffee makers and headphones, among others.

To order a mystery box, go to mysteryboxesbylidl.co.uk - all proceeds are going to the NSPCC.