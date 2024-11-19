Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have told 4x4 drivers - stop chasing an on-the-run emu.

Officers in Boston, Lincolnshire, have sent out the plea after being told that off-road drivers have been chasing the bird.

They said: “There have been reports of an emu on the loose in the Spilsby area for a couple of weeks. National Exotics Animal Rescue Service (NEARS) are at the scene and have advised that a specialist team has been drafted in to co-ordinate her capture.

“Experts have been trying to gain her trust by feeding her in the same spot for a while, however, efforts are being scuppered and staff and volunteers are concerned because members of the public have been chasing her in 4x4s. If she continues to be agitated in this way, there is a risk of her running into the path of oncoming vehicles causing harm to herself or others.”

Members of the public have been asked to leave NEARS - and the emu - in peace while the rescue mission continues, and to not approach the emu.

A library picture of an emu | Canva

In a Facebook post, NEARS said: “We were alerted to a loose emu in the Wisbech area. This animal is still believed to be on the 'run'. We have members of the team specialised in this species who are on reserve ready to spring into action and catch to reunite the bird with their owner. We are calling to you, the members of the public, local to that area, to keep your eyes peeled and alert us via Messenger if you happen to spot the runaway. A pic / video is always helpful for us as it means we can monitor the bird’s wellbeing.

Whilst we don’t believe the bird offers any immediate threat, we do not advise you to approach or attempt to catch the emu unless you have experience in doing so.”