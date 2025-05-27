Liverpool road closures: Number of city centre roads remain closed after parade car crash and 27 people hospitalised
Two people, including a child, suffered serious injuries after a car hit a number of pedestrians on Water Street following the Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade on Monday (26 May). Merseyside Police were called to the scene just after 6pm on Monday (May 26) and a large emergency service presence attended the scene.
A cordon remains in place this morning (May 27) as officers continue their investigations. Merseyside Police said on Monday evening a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Dale Street and Water Street remain closed with a large police presence still at the scene carrying out investigations. The cordon on Dale Street begins at the junction of Moorfields and continues to Water Street.
David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.
He told the press conference: "We can confirm that our teams treated 20 patients at the scene for minor injuries, and these did not need hospital treatment. Twenty-seven patients in total were taken to hospital by ambulance, and we believe two of those, including one of the children, have sustained serious injuries.”
