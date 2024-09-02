Is Lloyds Bank app down? Users report issues with viewing transactions as bank apologises to customers
The Lloyds Bank app has been impacted since around 7.30am this morning, according to outage detector DownDetector.co.uk. More customers have reported not being able to view transactions, while others are unable to access the app entirely.
Some user have attempted to view their online banking account via a PC connection, but are having no luck with this either. One frustrated user said on X (formerly Twitter): “The app keeps telling me I'm not connected to the Internet and if I try and access it on my PC it says I have no transactions.”
Another person added that there was a large wait on phone lines as a result of the issue. They said: “@LloydsBank I think your online banking is broken. Your telephone response 50 minute wait is too long. What is going on?”
In a statement to customers, Lloyds Bank said: “We know some of our customers are having issues viewing their recent transactions. We're sorry about this and we're working to have everything back to normal soon.”
