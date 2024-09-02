Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lloyds Bank customers have found themselves unable to use the bank’s mobile app after an IT outage this morning.

The Lloyds Bank app has been impacted since around 7.30am this morning, according to outage detector DownDetector.co.uk. More customers have reported not being able to view transactions, while others are unable to access the app entirely.

Some user have attempted to view their online banking account via a PC connection, but are having no luck with this either. One frustrated user said on X (formerly Twitter): “The app keeps telling me I'm not connected to the Internet and if I try and access it on my PC it says I have no transactions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another person added that there was a large wait on phone lines as a result of the issue. They said: “@LloydsBank I think your online banking is broken. Your telephone response 50 minute wait is too long. What is going on?”

In a statement to customers, Lloyds Bank said: “We know some of our customers are having issues viewing their recent transactions. We're sorry about this and we're working to have everything back to normal soon.”