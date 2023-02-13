Around 1,800 bus drivers have won a pay rise from Abellio bosses after more than 20 days of strike action

A long-running pay dispute between Abellio bosses and workers has drawn to a close after union members accepted a “greatly improved” pay offer.

Members of the Unite union have accepted an offer which will increase the hourly rate for workers with over two years’ service to £18-per-hour, marking an 18% increase on the basic rate. It comes after months of industrial action and striking was held by workers.

Around 1,800 bus drivers were involved in the dispute. Unite said that workers had taken over 20 days of strike action in late 2022 to push for the pay rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.

“Unite’s constant focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of our members is continuing to deliver increased pay awards for workers.”