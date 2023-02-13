Nurses took part in the biggest NHS strike in history earlier this month and are expected to announce new strike dates soon.

Emergency departments, intensive care units and cancer care services are all potentially set to be affected in the next round of nursing strikes across the UK.

Nurses took part in the biggest NHS strike in history earlier this month and are expected to announce new strike dates soon, in what is likely to be an escalation in the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) ongoing dispute with the government over pay and working conditions.

The Observer reported that the next round of nursing strikes - which has not yet been formally announced - could be the most disruptive yet. Citing communications from the RCN to NHS leaders last Friday, it stated the next action could see the first continuous two-day strike action as opposed to the previous 8am to 8pm schedule.

Speaking to NationalWorld, an RCN spokesperson said they did not refute the report but would not confirm specific details. The Observer report also stated that Downing Street is understood to have been informed of the RCN’s planned escalation of strike action. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care told NationalWorld that they were not aware of this.

At the time of writing it is not clear when the next round of strikes will occur, but the dates will likely fall in March rather than February since the union is required to give two weeks’ notice in advance of confirmed strike action.

The historic disruption so far

To date the RCN has held strike action over a total of six days since 15 December, when the union held its first ever strike, saying the government turned down its offer of formal negotiations.

The RCN is calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation, which would equate to 18.4% as of January. The government has so far awarded at least £1,400 for all NHS employees in England for 2022-23, with lower earners receiving up to a 9.3% rise.

Britain’s Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union head Pat Cullen (C) joins striking nurses at a picket line outside University College Hospital in London. Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to ITV News in November last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the nurses’ union pay demands - then 17% - were “unaffordable”, adding: “Ultimately, this money is coming from taxpayers, from everybody watching, and everyone watching will also know that they’re suffering rising bills, they’ll be having those conversations with their own employers about what’s affordable in these difficult circumstances.”

The government has not changed its line since. At the time of writing, no talks between the government and the RCN union were planned.

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the RCN, has criticised the government’s stance. Speaking on the Times’ Past Imperfect podcast in January, she said: “Now, I could sit here all day and tell you nurses’ pay has dropped by 20% over the last decade. Do I believe those nurses are entitled? Absolutely, I believe they’re entitled to 19%.”