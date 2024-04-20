Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The London Marathon returns this weekend, with record numbers expected to race in the capital for one of the key sporting events of the year. A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s marathon which takes place on Sunday (April 21), making it the most popular marathon in the world. More than 50,000 people are expected to take part on what is due to be a dry and bright day with temperatures up to 12C.

So, when does the London Marathon Ballot for next year open and how can you register for London Marathon 2025? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time does the London marathon ballot open?

The London Marathon ballot for 2025 opens on Saturday, April 20 and closes on Friday, April 26. Those successful in the ballot will earn a place in the London Marathon 2025, but securing a spot can be hard.

How to register for the London Marathon 2025?

The London Marathon 2025 will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025. To register for a spot all you have to do is enter the London Marathon ballot, which opened on Saturday, April 20 and will close on Friday, April 26. You can register for the ballot on the TCS London Marathon website.

The form will ask you for personal details and there is an option to pay a reduced entry fee. If you choose to pay the reduced fee option which is reduced from £69.99 to £49.99 along with your ballot and don’t get a place in the main ballot, it will automatically enter you into a second ballot. If you are successful in either ballot, your entry is prepaid and confirmed.

If you are unsuccessful in both ballots, TCS London Marathon will send you a premium winter running top (which retails at £60) and your donation will go towards the London Marathon Foundation.

