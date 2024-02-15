London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that the six Overground lines will be named in honour of London's "unique local history". (Credit: TfL/PA)

The London Overground is getting an overhaul after it was announced that Transport for London (TfL) is to name and colour-code the six lines.

Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed the news that the six lines will be named Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty, with new colours added to distinguish each line from the other. Previously, all Overground lines were coloured orange and referred to simply as the 'Overground'.

The makeover, due to be fully unveiled in autumn, is believed to be costing £6.3m and will be funded through Khan's Greater London Authority budget. It marks the biggest change to the London Tube map since it was introduced with changes to the map itself as well as the need for updated customer announcements.

Khan said: “This is a hugely exciting moment, transforming how we think about London’s transport network. Giving each of the Overground lines distinct colours and identities will make it simpler and easier for passengers to get around.

“In reimagining London’s tube map, we are also honouring and celebrating different parts of London’s unique local history and culture. The new names and colours have been chosen through engagement with passengers, historians and local communities, reflecting the heritage and diversity of our amazing city.”

The new London Overground map will feature named lines and new colours for each line. (Credit: Transport for London/PA Wire)

The Lioness line, named after the England's women national football team, will be between Euston and Watford Junction and be yellow. The Mildmay line between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction will be blue and is a reference to the Mildmay Mission Hospital in Shoreditch.

The Windrush line, which honours the Windrush generation who settled in the UK from the Caribbean and will be red, will serve the line between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon. These neighbourhoods in London are synonymous with Caribbean communities and those from the Windrush generation who settled in London.

The Weaver line runs between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford, all of which are areas known for the textile trade. The line will be maroon.

The Suffragette line will be blue and connects Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside, with famous suffragette Annie Huggett calling Barking home. The Liberty line, which will lie between Romford and Upminster and be coloured grey, is named in honour of the historical royal liberty of Havering through which the line travels.

Andy Lord, London’s transport commissioner, said: “The London Overground is one of the most successful railways in the country and has grown to carry more than three million customers a week. The network – which has grown quite considerably since 2007 – is currently shown as a complicated network of orange on maps.

