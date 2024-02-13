Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disabled woman was left to crawl up the stairs of a London Overground station due to a lift fault.

Jennie Berry, a disability content creator who runs the blog called Wheelie Good Life arrived at Dalston Junction on Thursday (February 8) night to head back to her hotel only to find herself "stuck", with no prior warning the lift was out of service.

The 29-year-old was left to physically haul herself up the station steps as there was no staff around to help. Sharing a video of the incident in a post on Instagram, Berry explained: "I crawled up the stairs and staff appeared when I was 3 steps from the top. They informed me that the lift has been broken for a month & ‘didn’t you know?'".

She went on to describe the "climb" which took 15 minutes and the moment when she heard staff "laughing" about it. Berry said: "At the top of the 15 min climb, the lift technician decides to announce that he’s actually got the lift working.

"The two staff members behind me think this is hilarious and you can hear them laughing on the video about it."

She added that staff had asked her, "Didn’t you know?" to which she explained: "I'm not from here and, surprisingly, I don’t keep a log of functioning lifts in London."

Adding: "As a disabled person, this is a common occurrence and I was lucky enough to be able to do this - but lots of people aren’t."

The video of the incident has been viewed 6.4 million times on Instagram, with over 150,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people sharing similar experiences as well as messages of support.

According to Transport for All, only 92 out of 272 London Underground stations have step-free access, however with around half of these there is no level boarding so a manual boarding ramp is required. With the campaign group finding that just one in 10 disabled people feel they can use light rail with "confidence and ease".

Whilst disability equality charity Scope shared on X the many barriers that disabled people face when trying to access public transport. They said: "Although many stations in London have step-free access, there are many other reasons why transport overall can be inaccessible for disabled people. No level boarding, overcrowding, missing assistance, and attitudes from staff and the public are just some."

Mark Evers, Transport for London's Chief Customer Officer, said: "We’re deeply sorry for the distressing experience that Jennie Berry has while travelling with us and we are urgently looking into this incident with Arrival Rail London, who operates the London Overground on our behalf, to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“We understand that lifts being out of service can have a significant impact on customers who rely on them, and we are committed to making transport in London more accessible. We are also working harder to ensure that lifts are repaired quickly and that information about their availability is published promptly. I regret that in this instance the necessary information wasn’t readily available.”