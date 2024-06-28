Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pride in London 2024 is set to be the biggest and brightest to date, with global superstars set to descend on the capital city.

To commemorate Pride Month, Pride in London launched its campaign for the year, using the hashtag #WeAreEverywhere. Now, with the event taking place tomorrow (June 29) organisers have revealed who will be headlining throughout the day.

More than 30,000 people are expected to be celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, as organisers plead for them to shout “louder and more unapologetically than ever before”. The event, running from midday until 6pm, will feature the signature parade, led my Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The parade will head from Hyde Park Corner to Piccadilly Circus, then down Haymarket and along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, finishing at Whitehall Place. Along the route will be five stages, as well as a family stage at Victoria Embankment Gardens.

Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square will play host to the leading headliners of the event - and organisers have once again pulled out all the stops.

Headline act Bebe Rexha, known for songs such as In The Name Of Love and Hey Mama, will be joined on stage by the House Gospel Choir and Ru Paul’s Drag Race season five winner, Ginger Johnson. X-Factor singer Janice Robinson will also be performing, alongside a host of other acts.

Leicester Square

Stars from the worlds of comedy and reality TV are set to dominate the stage in Leicester Square, with award-winning comedian Thaniya Moore hosting. She will be joined by Married at First Sight UK star Ella Morgan and non-binary musician Charlieeeee.

Char Bailey, an autistic Jamaican-Indian lesbian activist living in the UK, will also be taking to the stage.

Golden Square

The Golden Square stage at Pride in London’s World Stage will be hosted by Sandro Farmhouse from Great British Bake Off and queer presenter Tash T. Attendees can look forward to performances by Keiynan, Cocoa Butter Club, and Donnie Sunshine, along with a speech from competitive swimmer Michael Gunning.

Dean Street

Dean Street’s stage, hosted by drag kings Adam All and Crip Ladywood, will showcase a variety of cabaret artists and performers such as Andrea Di Giovanni, HÄUS OF DONS, and The Queer Asian Takeover, among others.

Soho Square