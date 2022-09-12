Delays and disruption across London Underground after power outages across the network

Travellers in London are facing major disruption after a power cut on the Tube.

Transport for London (TfL) said that “power supply problems” had caused severe rush-hour disruption on key services, including those on the Victoria, Piccadilly and Northern lines, and were continuing to cause delays.

Some underground stations, including King’s Cross and Oxford Circus were also affected and had to be evacuated due to the power outages early on Monday morning.

The whole Victoria Line was suspended before 7am, leading to multiple station closures but TfL says it is now operational again after power was restored, along with the Northern Line.

Kings Cross underground station was temporarily closed due to the power problems (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

King’s Cross Underground station has has now reopened but Oxford Circus remains closed due to the electrical fault.

The Piccadilly line was suspended between Hyde Park Corner and Cockfosters, but has now reopened, however, the transport body has warned that there are still severe delays along the line, which runs from from Uxbridge and Heathrow in the west to Cockfosters. It said that while disruption continued on the Piccadilly Line, valid tickets would be accepted on London Buses and the Elizabeth Line via all reasonable routes.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to Piccadilly, Northern and Victoria line customers for the disruption to their journeys this morning.

“This was caused by a temporary loss of power at a number of locations across the network. Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore a normal service.”

The disruption comes as TfL is warning that some of its services will be busier than normal with many people visiting London to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events following the death of the Queen.

It said: “We understand that many people want to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events. This could lead to busy services and station closures.

“We are doing our best to keep our city moving and ensure that people can travel safely. We ask for your patience during this time.”