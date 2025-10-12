Lotto results: Saturday's National Lottery draw, plus HotPicks and Thunderball
And with no winners, it means that Wednesday’s game will have a jackpot of £5m
Saturday’s Lotto numbers
Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers are 11, 17, 25, 31, 51 and 54 and the bonus number is 53.
It was draw number: 3,110 but did not see many winners. The biggest prize to be claimed, which was won by 52 people, was £1,750 for matching five out of six main numbers.
Saturday’s Lotto HotPicks
The winning numbers for Lotto HotPicks are the same as for the Lotto draw.
Nobody matched five of five for £350,000, but four people matched four out of five and won £13,000 each.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 16, 18, 26 and 39 and the Thunderball was 08.
Nobody matched all five and the Thunderball for £500,000, but three people matched five and won £5,000 each.