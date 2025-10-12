The results have come out for Saturday’s National Lottery draw.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with no winners, it means that Wednesday’s game will have a jackpot of £5m

Saturday’s Lotto numbers

Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers are 11, 17, 25, 31, 51 and 54 and the bonus number is 53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was draw number: 3,110 but did not see many winners. The biggest prize to be claimed, which was won by 52 people, was £1,750 for matching five out of six main numbers.

Saturday’s Lotto HotPicks

The winning numbers for Lotto HotPicks are the same as for the Lotto draw.

Nobody matched five of five for £350,000, but four people matched four out of five and won £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 16, 18, 26 and 39 and the Thunderball was 08.

Nobody matched all five and the Thunderball for £500,000, but three people matched five and won £5,000 each.