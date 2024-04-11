Lotto: Saturday's prize estimated to be £4m after huge rollover - Wednesday's full results and Thunderball
Lotto players will be vying for a multi-million pound prize this Saturday after a huge jackpot rollover.
No players in Wednesday’s game matched all six main numbers, meaning that Saturday’s jackpot is now estimated to sit at £4 million. Two lucky players won £1m after they matched five numbers plus the bonus ball, with 28 players won a prize of £1,750 after matching five of the six main numbers.
The winning numbers were 09, 19, 24, 31, 39, 56. The bonus ball was 55. The numbers were drawn from the set of balls two and the Lancelot draw machine was used.
There were no winners in the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers in the Lotto draw. This meant that the £350,000 prize was left unclaimed. However, one lucky player still scooped a £13,000 prize in the HotPicks game, after matching four of the five numbers.
Elsewhere in lottery land, the Thunderball game saw no one pick up the top prize of £500,000. There were two winners of the second largest prize of £5,000 after they matched five numbers. The winner Thunderball numbers 08, 15, 21, 28, 29 and the Thunderball was 11.
