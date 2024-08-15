Lotto players urged to check tickets as lucky single winner scoops £5.2m jackpot

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

15th Aug 2024, 7:18am
One lucky Lotto player has scooped the top prize in the latest lottery draw, with players urged to check their tickets.

The draw, which took place on Wednesday, August 14, saw a single ticket holder win the huge £5.2 million jackpot. Another player has also scooped a prize worth £1m.

Players have been asked to double check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize of £5,262,943m. The winning Lotto number’s for Wednesday night’s draw were 07, 15, 30, 45, 48 with the bonus number 27.

Set of balls 5 was used, as was the draw machine Merlin. As a result of the jackpot being won, Saturday’s Lotto jackpot stands at £3.8m.

In the Lotto HotPicks game, there was no player who matched all five number, but there will still be cause for celebration after five ticketholders netted a prize of £13,000 each after matching four number. The numbers used in Lotto HotPicks are the same as those drawn for the main Lotto game.

Elsewhere, Thunderball number were also drawn. They were 11, 15, 16, 17, 28 and the Thunderball was 10. No-one matched the full set to win the £500,000 prize, but one ticketholder has landed £5,000 after matching four numbers.

