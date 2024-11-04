The family of a 16-year-old girl has paid tribute to the ‘kind-hearted’ teenager who died after taking a ‘party’ drug.

On the evening of December 2, 2022, Lucy Hill and her friends attended an under-18s event, where the group consumed MDMA capsules or ‘ecstacy’ purchased by one of her friends.

Shortly afterwards, Lucy fell seriously ill, prompting a call to emergency services. Despite immediate medical attention, the Exmouth Community College student was pronounced dead hours later at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

And now, Lucy’s mother, Debbie Hill, has shared her heartbreak over losing her daughter. She said: “The loss of Lucy has been devastating. To lose your daughter, that’s just the most awful thing that could happen to anybody. I just wish I could have her back... Our lives have now completely changed forever.

“We’ve lost our beautiful little girl… It’s just devastating for all of us; for Chloe, her sister, for her dad Chris. What has happened has left the biggest hole in my heart that I know will never heal… Lucy was the most kind and caring person, and so sweet-natured. I cling on to the memories of her. I will never be able to give her a hug again, never ask her how her day’s been, how school was that day. Everything’s just been taken away from us, and I can never more be part of her life.”

Lucy Hill has died after taking a party drug | Devon and Cornwall Police

On Monday (November 4) two young men - James Greaves, 19, and Taylor Rowsell, 18 - were sentenced for their involvement in supplying the MDMA capsules linked to Lucy’s death. Greaves received a sentence of three-and-a-half years, while Rowsell was sentenced to two years in a young offenders’ institution. The court heard how Greaves had supplied Rowsell, who in turn passed the drugs on to Lucy's group.

Lucy’s sister, Chloe, said their actions have ‘robbed her of her life’. She said: “No day gets any easier nor does the pain ever fade. I would do anything to have Lucy back by my side... Life is so hard without Lucy. I lost my best friend. My heart aches, and the loss never leaves my mind. I miss doing everything with you…

James Greaves, 19, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a young offenders’ institution and Taylor Rowsell, 18, was sentenced to two years | Devon and Cornwall Police

“Every court date has been a hurdle in our journey of healing, a hurdle that takes us all back to the unforgivable night you both supplied the drug to Lucy. Our lives have changed in ways you’ll never feel because of the decisions you both chose to make; I now have to live a life without my little sister because of the path you both chose to take. Not only have your actions and decisions taken Lucy away from this world, but you’ve also robbed me of my life. A life without Lucy by my side.”

Detective Inspector Sally Johns, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The family of Lucy Hill have been devastated through Lucy’s loss. Our Devon and Cornwall Police detectives have supported them throughout, conducting a protracted and thorough investigation to understand what led to Lucy’s death...

“Lucy was not a routine drug user; she was simply a young girl embarking on life, looking forward to the future ahead of her. That evening, an error of judgement in young minds led to Lucy’s future being cut so tragically short. This could be the case for anyone’s child or young adult.”