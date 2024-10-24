Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Child serial killer Lucy Letby has has an appeal bid against a conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl dismissed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former neonatal nurse’s lawyers has asked the Court of Appeal to approve the appeal, which concerned her most recent conviction for attempted murder of child known in the case as ‘Child K’. She has been found guilty in July following a retrial of the case.

Letby’s legal team argued that the attempted murder charged should have been “stayed” as an “abuse of process” due to “overwhelming and irremediable prejudice” caused by media coverage of her first trial. They also argued that the retrial should not have proceeded due to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the bid was dismissed by three senior judges - Lord Justice William Davis, sitting with Lord Justice Jeremy Baker and Mrs Justice McGowan. Letby, who joined the hearing via a video link from HMP Bronzefield wearing a green dress, showed no reaction as the judges gave their ruling.

Letby, 34, was previously sentenced to 14 whole life orders for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, with two attempts on one child, and was sentenced to a 15th whole life term for the attack on Child K.

This most recent bid is the second to be shot down by judges. An appeal against her first set of convictions was thrown out in May.