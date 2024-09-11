An annual charity sea swim at Lyme Regis beach in Dorset was forced to be cancelled over sewage concerns.

Lyme Splash said 200 people had been due to take part in the 3.15km Sea Swim Challenge from Lyme Regis to Charmouth on Sunday (8 September) but it was forced to be scrapped. Founder and organiser of the charity sea swim Karen Durham-Diggins told BBC News that heavy rain had led to sewage discharges.

South West Water, which is responsible for the sewerage network at Lyme Regis, told Ms Durham-Diggins it was "sorry to hear the swim was cancelled due to weather conditions". Ms Durham-Diggins told BBC News: "There was already a discharge the previous evening - it was pumping for quite a while - the first people would have been in the water at 9am. I cancelled the swim late afternoon on Saturday once I saw what rain was coming and knew this would happen."

Rain and wastewater are carried through the same pipes. Overflows act as safety valves during times of heavy rain, preventing sewage backing up into properties.

On X, formerly Twitter, a swimmer who was set to take part of the event shared a photo of Lyme Regis beach on the morning the swim was due to happen. The user wrote: “This was the morning of our swim which we had to cancel due to South West Water discharging in to the River Lim and into the sea at Lyme Regis.

“Nearly 200 swimmers and 45 volunteers had their day wiped out.” Lyme Splash posted an update on its Facebook page on Sunday to which a user commented: “I suggest the water companies make a contribution to charity for the cancellation of the event and we get a refund.” Lyme Splash responded: “I wish - the law has to change”.

A South West Water spokesperson said: "Heavy rainfall across the region at the weekend caused some storm overflows in the area to activate in line with their permits. We are serious about tackling storm overflows and change of this scale takes time, ambition, and increased investment. We are working hard to actively reduce our use of storm overflows across the region as part of record level investment."