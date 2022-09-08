“Such a tragedy is just desperate for him and his family,” a local councillor said.

A man who died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 in Northern Ireland has been named as 21-year-old Philip Rainey from the Omagh area.

It is understood that he was travelling to hospital to collect his partner and their newborn baby when the collision happened, our sister title the News Letter reports.

Mr Rainey was the grandson of UUP councillor and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Vice Chairman Allan Rainey.

Police said he died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway, near Dungannon, on Wednesday morning (7 September).

Phillip Rainey from the Omagh area who died in yesterday's one-vehicle crash on the M1 near Dungannon. Credit: family photograph

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 10:40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10:30am and 10:40am on Wednesday morning, and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.”

Enniskillen UUP councillor Howard Thornton said that condolences for the loss of his grandson were announced for Councillor Rainey at a committee meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last night.