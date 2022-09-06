All emergency services scrambled to the scene - but the mother and son both died

A mum and her son who died after their car was found submerged in a pond near an RAF base have been named.

Vivien Radocz, 28, and Milan Radocz, eight, were found in a blue Ford Focus which was spotted in the water next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering, near Cambridge on Saturday (3 September).

Milan was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while Vivien died at the scene.

Vivien Radocz, 28, and her eight-year-old son Milan (Cambridgeshire Police / SWNS)

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene.

It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.

The mum and son were from Stamford, Lincolnshire.

What did police say?

A spokesperson said: “At about 6.20pm police were called with reports the blue Ford Focus had been spotted in the water next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering.

The location of the roadside pond (James Linsell-Clark/ SWNS)

“Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene and the woman and child were removed from the vehicle.

“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while the woman died at the scene.”

The tragedy happened just three years after another vehicle plunged into the same pond but no-one was injured.