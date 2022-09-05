Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot to death in her own house, after a gunman chased a convicted burglar into the family home in Liverpool on 22 August.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 34-year-old man from Liverpool is in custody where he is being questioned by detectives, Merseyside Police said.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

The men were arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday.

Later on Sunday, police said officers executed warrants at two addresses in the Liverpool area and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of the nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Credit: PA/Family hand out

He is also in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Little Olivia died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.

Cheryl had opened the door after hearing noises outside, caused by the gunman shooting at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue.

Nee - a convicted burglar and drug dealer - saw the door open and forced his way inside, with the gunman following.

Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel confirmed they have now identified the second man targeted in Monday’s shooting (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne_

With Cheryl trying to keep the door closed, the shooter fired - the shot which hit Olivia and fatally wounded her. The gunman burst through and shot at Nee twice, before fleeing.

Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

“However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.