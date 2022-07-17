M25 is closed in both directions

A major motorway in England is currently shut in both directions

The M25 is shut in both directions this afternoon due to a multi-vehicle collision.

An air ambulance has landed at the scene.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is the closures?

The M25 is currently between at junction 4 and junction 3.

Junction 4 is for Orpington and junction 3 is for Swanley.

Highways South East said: “Traffic held #M25 anti-clockwise between J4 (#Orpington) and J3 (#Swanley) following a multi vehicle collision.

“All emergency services are on scene.

“Please expect delays, we’ll keep you updated.”

What is the reason for the closure?

A multi-vehicle crash has caused the M25 to be shut.

It was initially closed anti-clockwise, but is not shut in both directions.

Has an air ambulance landed?

Traffic is being held in both directions on the M25 this afternoon.

Highways South East said: “Traffic now held in both directions on the #M25 between J4 (#Orpington) and J3 (#Swanley).

“Air Ambulance has landed on the anti-clockwise carriageway.

“Delays are building on approach.”

Was there a diversion route?

An official diversion route is not in place at the current time.

How long are the delays?

Delays are starting to build on the M25.