Delays on M25 between Leatherhead and Guildford after crash

A major motorway in England is experiencing delays due to “serious” colision.

The incident happened on clockwise carriageway of the M25 and there are 60 minute delays.

Emergency services attended the scene.

It comes as the M25 is anticipated to be busy as the great summer gateaway begins in England.

Traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the weekend.

The RAC expects the most vehicles on the road since it began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is the traffic?

Traffic is reported on the clockwise carriageway of the M25 between Leatherhead and Guildford.

Which junctions are affected?

Delays reported between J9 and J10, according to AA Traffic map.

Is there an incident?

There is a serious collision on the M25 resulting in lane closures.

Delays have reached 60 minutes.

Three lanes out of four were shut, but only one remains closed as of this time.

What has been said?

National Highways latest update says: “All emergency services are currently in attendance with a collision which has resulted in one person sustaining serious injuries. National Highways were first made aware of this collision at 12.38 pm and have provided traffic management to allow the emergency services to work at scene.

“There are long delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times between J8 and J10. The queue of traffic spans over 6 miles on the approach.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

National Highways South East earlier tweeted: “Lanes 1, 2 and 3 (of 4) are closed on the #M25 clockwise between J9 #Leatherhead and J10 #Guildford due to a serious collision.

“Emergency services are on scene, please take care as you approach. There are long delays of at least 40 minutes above usual journey times from J8.”

An earlier tweet said: “On your way to @wembleystadium for the @WEURO2022 Final between @Lionesses & @DFB_Team_EN?

“There are delays on the #M25 clockwise between #Leatherhead and #Slough however there are no reports incidents.

“All other routes towards Wembley are running freely. #WEURO22 “

How bad is the traffic?

National Highways has said there are 60 minute delays.

AA Traffic map warns: “Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M25 clockwise between J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange) and J12 M3 J2. Average speed 30 mph.”

There is also “Slow traffic on M25 clockwise around J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow).”

AA Traffic is also warning: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M25 clockwise in Buckinghamshire. Average speed 20 mph.

“Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise in Buckinghamshire. Average speed 30 mph.”

Where is traffic expected on M25 this weekend?

Transport analytics company Inrix believes the M25 – London’s orbital motorway – could see some of the worst jams due to the summer getaway, singling out the stretches between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing; Maple Cross and the M3; and the M23 to the M40.

Why could there be traffic?

With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC said an estimated 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.

That is the most since the company began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.

There is also potential for fuel protests this weekend.

What are the fuel protests?

Fuel price protests are set to make traffic jams even worse during what is expected to be the busiest summer getaway in at least eight years.

Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.

An image posted on Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held “nationwide”, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Climate protesters caused major disruption on Wednesday by climbing onto signs above the M25.

How long is the M25 and when was it built?

The M25 is also known as the London Orbital Motorway.

It is a major road encircling most of Greater London.

The M25 is 117 miles long in total and it is one of the busiest roads in the country.

It was opened in 1975 and the last section was completed in 1986, it was opened by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.