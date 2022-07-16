M8 is currently closed in Scotland.

A “police incident” has caused the M8 to be closed in Scotland.

Motorists are facing “severe” delays.

Traffic Scotland is warning that vehicles are at a “standstill”.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is the closures?

The M8 is currently shut between junction 3 and junction 4 in Scotland.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: The #M8 remains CLOSED in both directions between J3A and J4 (Whitburn).

“Traffic still at a Standstill on approach, with around a 35 minute delay on approach to the closure points both ways.”

Blackburn Road into Bathgate is also closed

The road has been closed since around 11:30 for an ongoing incident.

M8 junction 3 and 4 are closed due to a police incident. Picture: Google Maps

What have police said?

West Lothian Police tweeted: “Due to a police incident the M8 is currently closed in both directions between Jcts 3 and 4. Blackburn Road into Bathgate is also closed.”

Traffic Scotland added: “M8 is currently closed in both directions, due to a Police Incident involving a vulnerable pedestrian.”

Is there a diversion route?

An official diversion route is not currently in place.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and avoid the M8.

How long are the delays?

Traffic Scotland has said that the delays are 35 minutes currently.

AA Traffic added: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on M8 both ways between J3A A779 Carnegie Road (Bathgate) and J4 A801 (Whitburn).

“Congestion to junction 3 and also building towards J4a. The road has been closed since around 11:30 for an ongoing incident.