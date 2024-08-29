Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis fans were left feeling “frustrated” and “scammed” after reservations at two Manchester hotel were cancelled and made available at higher prices after the band’s reunion tour announcement.

Fans were quick to snap up rooms at the Malrdon Hotel Manchester City and Maldron Hotel Catherdral Quarter after rumours began swirling of an Oasis reunion. However, after the comeback tour was announced on Tuesday, August 27, many who had already booked with the hotel on July 11, 12, 19 and 20, 2025 found their reservation cancelled.

The legendary Manchester band are set to play a series of highly-anticipated reunion shows in their home city on these dates, but fans hoping to get organised early were left disappointed over the cancellations. David O’Gorman, 37 from Ireland, had booked at room at the hotel chain’s Manchester City hotel on Tuesday morning at 8.03am, the moment after the reunion gigs were announced.

However, at around 8.15pm the same day, he received an email from Maldron Hotels which said: “Due to a technical error, you have received a confirmation for a booking that was not successfully made. Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate your booking at this time.” Mr O’Gorman said: “The minute I saw that email from the hotel, I opened up Booking.com and the exact same room I booked is now around £350, so there’s no technical error there.”

He added that the situation has put him into “limbo” over whether he can make plans to attend the event, saying: “Realistically, I’ll probably be priced out of that date so I can’t go for that ticket as I will also need to book a flight. I feel really frustrated and it feels so unfair as I tried to be ahead of the curve. I’m a massive fan (of Oasis) but have never got to see them live, so thought it would be amazing to go to Manchester to see them.”

Liam Gallagher, left, and elder brother Noel are reuniting for an Oasis tour next summer. (Photo: Simon Emmett/Fear PR)

Leah Nesbit, a 26-year-old paramedic from Hull, booked with Maldron on Tuesday morning also, spending £86 for a room via Booking.com. Ms Nesbit said that she chose the hotel because of its free cancellation service in the event that she and 17 other friends she was planning on traveling with did not get tickets for the shows.

At around 10.30am, she received a notification from Booking.com, and later a separate email, which read: “The hotel has initiated a free cancellation of the booking – please confirm if you’d like to cancel the booking.” She said that “obviously none of us confirmed we wanted to cancel”, but added that the notification came with a warning that they would have 24 hours to consider the request before free cancellation expired.

Ms Nesbit said that she felt that Maldron were “scaring us into saying if you don’t confirm the cancellation within the next 24 hours, there’s going to be a fee”, describing the situation as “scary” and felling “like you’ve been scammed”. However, she added that she intends on keeping the booking describe the warnings.

After outcry from customers over the cancellations, Maldron Hotels said in a statement that the situation was down to a “technical error with our booking system”. A statement from the chain read: “Due to a technical error with our booking system on 26 and 27 August, substantially more rooms were booked than were available for the nights of the Oasis concerts on 11, 12, 19 and 20 July 2025 at Maldron Hotel Manchester City and Maldron Hotel Cathedral Quarter.

“As a result, we are unable to honour all bookings made on these dates, and we are actively engaging with customers regarding their bookings. The hotels are currently not taking any bookings while we investigate the issue.

“This is not an attempt to resell rooms at inflated prices, rather an overbooking issue due to a technical error with our booking systems. Additionally, due to the same technical error, a small number of customers were able to book the rooms at a higher price later that evening.

“We will also be unable to accommodate these bookings. We will be honouring all bookings made prior to 26 August. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Oasis are set to play four nights at Manchester Heaton Park, while also visiting Cardiff, London, Edinburgh and Dublin on their comeback tour. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, August 31, but fans are warned to get organised early with demand expected to be huge.