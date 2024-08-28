Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

No need to panic just yet! 😅

Oasis is running a pre-sale ballot for UK and Ireland shows.

Fans have yet to receive confirmation email despite completing the form.

In an update on social media, the band explains the reason for the delay.

Oasis fans who have filled out the pre-sale registration form but have yet to receive a confirmation email are being urged to be patient. The band took to social media to issue an update explaining that due to overwhelming demand there is a delay - but the email should arrive.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Britpop band announced their reunion this week and confirmed plans to play their first shows in nearly 16 years next summer. Oasis are due to play stadium shows in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Dublin between July and August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band is also running a pre-sale ballot and you only have a few hours left to register. But fans have been left in a panic after not receiving a confirmation email.

Here’s all you need to know:

Why have I not received an Oasis pre-sale confirmation email?

Liam Gallagher of Oasis on stage. Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect | Scott Gries/ImageDirect

For a chance to get your hands on tickets for the 2025 summer shows a whole day earlier than general audiences, Oasis are running a pre-sale. Fans simply have to complete a form and answer a few questions in order to be entered.

However many have expressed concerns that despite following these steps, they have not received the confirmation email as expected. The band have blamed this on the overwhelming demand causing delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, Oasis explained: “We are aware that many of you are still waiting on a confirmation email. Rest assured they are on their way, as we process an unprecedented volume of entries. Everyone who has filled out the ballot form by 7pm BST today, Wednesday 28th August, will receive an email where they can confirm their entry in the ballot.”

Should you still enter the pre-sale ballot?

If you have yet to complete the form, the Oasis pre-sale ballot is open until 7pm tonight (Wednesday, 28 August) so you only have a few hours left to enter. But despite the delay in receiving confirmation emails - fans are encouraged to still enter.

Is it worth checking your spam?

While it is unlikely that the confirmation email will have ended up in your spam, it is worth searching ‘Oasis’ in your inbox just to be sure. It may have appeared in a different tab that you expect - for example in the ‘promotions’ section for those who use Gmail.

Make sure to double check in case you have missed the email’s arrival, because you need to click to confirm your entry into the pre-sale ballot. But if you have completed the form in recent hours and have yet to receive the confirmation email, do not panic - it will be on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time will you find out if you are in pre-sale?

Oasis fans can expect to hear no later than 9am BST on Friday, 30 August if they have been successful in applying for the pre-sale. This is based on receiving the confirmation email myself - and suggests that the pre-sale will start on or after 9am BST on Friday.

Have you entered the pre-sale ballot and have you received your email yet? Share your experiences and how you think it could be improved by emailing our tech writer: [email protected].