A man who was allegedly holding eggs near the Queen's coffin as it passed through Aberdeen will not face court action. The 38-year-old was charged with breach of the peace near Duthie Park on September 11, 2022 as the coffin was travelling from Balmoral where Queen Elizabeth II had died, to Edinburgh. There were no reports of any eggs being thrown.
According to BBC Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has decided there should be no proceedings. A COPFS spokesperson said: "The procurator fiscal received a report relating to a 38-year old male and an incident said to have occurred on 11 September, 2022.
“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time." The statement added: "The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available."
