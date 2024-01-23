Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was allegedly holding eggs near the Queen's coffin as it passed through Aberdeen will not face court action. The 38-year-old was charged with breach of the peace near Duthie Park on September 11, 2022 as the coffin was travelling from Balmoral where Queen Elizabeth II had died, to Edinburgh. There were no reports of any eggs being thrown.

According to BBC Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has decided there should be no proceedings. A COPFS spokesperson said: "The procurator fiscal received a report relating to a 38-year old male and an incident said to have occurred on 11 September, 2022.

