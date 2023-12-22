Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queen Elizabeth II expressed concerns about the challenges of passing away at Balmoral but was convinced to withdraw from the decision-making process, as revealed by the Princess Royal in a new documentary.

Anne disclosed the late Queen's thoughts during her final days in an interview for the BBC film, remarking on her brother's ascent to the throne: “I’m not sure that anybody can really prepare themselves for that kind of change.”

Elizabeth's sole daughter remarked that it was fortuitous she was present at Balmoral before her mother's passing. She oddly experienced a sense of relief when the Imperial State Crown was taken off her mother's coffin, symbolising the transition of her role to Charles.

The princess praises Queen Camilla for her “outstanding” understanding of her role as consort and the difference it makes to the King, who she says is learning new things about the institution of the monarchy.

The 90-minute documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, to be screened on Boxing Day, is narrated by Helena Bonham Carter and features contributions from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and close friends, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the coronation.

(Photo: BBC)

Speaking about her mother the late Queen, Anne says in the documentary: “I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral. And I think we did try and persuade her that that shouldn’t be part of the decision making process.”

She concluded with a laugh: “So I hope she felt that that was right in the end, because I think we did.”

Queen Elizabeth, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on 8 September last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

It appears at the end of her life the late Queen was still concerned with duty and others, not wanting her passing in Scotland to cause added issues for those implementing London Bridge – the codename for the arrangements for her lying in state, vigils and a grand state funeral.

Different plans were in place if the Queen had died at any one of her main royal residences, from Sandringham to Windsor Castle, and even overseas, with the arrangements for Scotland given the codename Operation Unicorn.

The voice of Huw Edwards is heard in the documentary announcing the Queen’s death on the BBC. The broadcaster has been suspended by the corporation while it conducts an investigation into allegations made against him earlier this year.

Also in the documentary, the King jokes about his “sausage fingers” with the Prince of Wales during coronation rehearsals that have the pair in giggles.

William is filmed closing a small clasp that holds a lavish robe around his father, and makes the King laugh with the quip “On the day, that’s not going to go in.”

Charles replied with a smile “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.” When he was the Prince of Wales, Charles would sometimes poke fun at his large digits he dubbed “sausage fingers”, which occasionally generate a flurry of internet interest if they are prominent in a photograph.