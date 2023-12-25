Boxing Day TV 2023: What’s screening on ITV and Channel 4 on Boxing Day, including Indiana Jones? DEC 25 AM
What is screening on Boxing Day across both ITV and Channel 4 - full TV schedule for both channels.
Boxing Day is a time of leftovers from the Christmas Dinner and a chance to head out to the shops to pick up that Boxing Day bargain. But for those who just want to avoid those busy shopping areas and would much rather veg around the house, what’s on television on Boxing Day on ITV and Channel 4?
Channel 4 once again leads the way over the festive period with a series of films on offer, including “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie,” the original “Annie” and everyone’s favourite adventurer, Indiana Jones, in the classic 1981 feature “Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark,” if the recent arrival of “Dial of Destiny” on Disney+ has you pining for the halcyon days of our intrepid hero.
ITV however have decided to air a family favourite on Boxing Day with “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” starring Dick Van Dyke, while in the evening music fans might want to peel themselves off the couch after the leftover food-coma as Kylie Minogue’s long-awaited “An Audience with Kylie” airs shortly after a repeat of the “Vera” Christmas Special.
It’s also a day of sports once again, with ITV providing live racing from Kempton over lunchtime, so if you fancied a final flutter before the New Year, Kempton might be your best, responsible choice over the holiday season.
What’s screening on ITV on Boxing Day?
- 6:00 am: The Masked Singer Christmas Special
- 7:20 am: Ainsley's Festive Flavours
- 8:25 am: James Martin's Saturday Morning
- 10:25 am: The Croods (Film)
- 12:15 pm: ITV Lunchtime News
- 12:30 pm: ITV Racing: Live from Kempton
- 3:00 pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Film)
- 5:45 pm: Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special
- 6:45 pm: ITV Evening News
- 7:00 pm: Emmerdale
- 7:30 pm: Coronation Street
- 8:00 pm: Vera
- 10:00 pm: An Audience with Kylie
- 11:05 pm: ITV News
- 11:25 pm: My Mum, Your Dad
What’s screening on Channel 4 on Boxing Day?
- 6:00 am: The Simpsons
- 6:25 am: Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (Film)
- 7:50 am: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (Film)
- 9:35 am: The Bear
- 10:05 am: We're Going On a Bear Hunt
- 10:40 am: Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby
- 11:05 am: Mog's Christmas
- 11:40 am: Annie (Film)
- 2:05 pm: The Piano at Christmas
- 3:25 pm: Channel 4 News
- 3:30 pm: The Great Escape (Film
- 6:50 pm: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Film)
- 9:00 pm: Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023
- 11:00 pm: Gogglebox
Where can I find more information about what is available on streaming services on Christmas Day?
NationalWorld has brought together a companion guide to all the highlights on streaming services this year, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.
