What is screening on Boxing Day across both ITV and Channel 4 - full TV schedule for both channels.

Racing from Kempton, Indiana Jones and Kylie Minogue just some of the TV highlights from ITV and Channel 4 this Boxing Day 2023 (Credit: Canva/Disney/Getty Images)

Boxing Day is a time of leftovers from the Christmas Dinner and a chance to head out to the shops to pick up that Boxing Day bargain. But for those who just want to avoid those busy shopping areas and would much rather veg around the house, what’s on television on Boxing Day on ITV and Channel 4?

Channel 4 once again leads the way over the festive period with a series of films on offer, including “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie,” the original “Annie” and everyone’s favourite adventurer, Indiana Jones, in the classic 1981 feature “Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark,” if the recent arrival of “Dial of Destiny” on Disney+ has you pining for the halcyon days of our intrepid hero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV however have decided to air a family favourite on Boxing Day with “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” starring Dick Van Dyke, while in the evening music fans might want to peel themselves off the couch after the leftover food-coma as Kylie Minogue’s long-awaited “An Audience with Kylie” airs shortly after a repeat of the “Vera” Christmas Special.

It’s also a day of sports once again, with ITV providing live racing from Kempton over lunchtime, so if you fancied a final flutter before the New Year, Kempton might be your best, responsible choice over the holiday season.

What’s screening on ITV on Boxing Day?

6:00 am: The Masked Singer Christmas Special

7:20 am: Ainsley's Festive Flavours

8:25 am: James Martin's Saturday Morning

10:25 am: The Croods (Film)

12:15 pm: ITV Lunchtime News

12:30 pm: ITV Racing: Live from Kempton

3:00 pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Film)

5:45 pm: Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special

6:45 pm: ITV Evening News

7:00 pm: Emmerdale

7:30 pm: Coronation Street

8:00 pm: Vera

10:00 pm: An Audience with Kylie

11:05 pm: ITV News

11:25 pm: My Mum, Your Dad

What’s screening on Channel 4 on Boxing Day?

6:00 am: The Simpsons

6:25 am: Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (Film)

7:50 am: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (Film)

9:35 am: The Bear

10:05 am: We're Going On a Bear Hunt

10:40 am: Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby

11:05 am: Mog's Christmas

11:40 am: Annie (Film)

2:05 pm: The Piano at Christmas

3:25 pm: Channel 4 News

3:30 pm: The Great Escape (Film

6:50 pm: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Film)

9:00 pm: Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023

11:00 pm: Gogglebox

Where can I find more information about what is available on streaming services on Christmas Day?