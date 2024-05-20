Man dies Manchester Airport car park: Police launch investigation after man, in his 40s, dies after 'falling' from car park
A man was found dead at Manchester Airport on Friday (17 May) after he reportedly fell from the car park. Emergency services were called to a car park at the site after “reports of concern” for the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers attended the scene at around 7.40pm on Friday evening. According to Manchester Evening News the man was believed to be in his 40s and fell from the airport’s car park. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances around his death.
The force added that they are carrying out “enquiries” into the man’s death. A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 7.40pm on Friday 17 May 2024, we were called to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2.
"Officers attended the scene and located the victim. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances. Enquiries are ongoing.”
