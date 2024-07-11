Manhunt launched after 'human remains' found in suitcases left on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were alerted to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously on Clifton Suspension Bridge at around 11.57am on Wednesday (July 10).
Avon and Somerset Police said they arrived at the scene within 10 minutes but the man had vanished, leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.
The force has now released a picture of the suspect wanted in connection with the discovery. He is described as Black with a beard, was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles and had a black backpack. The man is believed to have left the bridge in the direction of Leigh Woods.
A large-scale search was carried out over several hours on Wednesday night involving the police helicopter and HM Coastguard, but the man was not located. The police are now reviewing CCTV and working on tracking the man’s movements after he left the bridge. The police also said there is no current risk to the wider public at this time.
Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities. The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and involves specialist officers and staff from across our organisation.
“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin. Specialist officers are ready to provide them with any support they need.
“An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.
“Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries. Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these enquiries are conducted.
“A forensic post mortem examination will take place later today. There is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.” A post-mortem examination will take place later on Thursday.
If anyone sees this man, do not approach him and instead call 999, quoting reference 5224180010 to the call handler.