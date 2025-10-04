A British teenager who was jailed in Dubai after having sex with a 17-year-old girl has died after a car he was in failed to stop for police and crashed in north London. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

A British teenager who was jailed in Dubai after having sex with a 17-year-old girl has died after a car he was in failed to stop for police and crashed in north London.

Marcus Fakana, 19, died from “significant” injuries after the smash just before 1am on Friday. Officers on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle “of interest” in Pretoria Road, Edmonton.

The Metropolitan Police said following a short pursuit of approximately 60 seconds, they temporarily lost sight of it. Shortly after, officers drove onto The Roundway, Tottenham, to find the car had been involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle.

The teenage passenger suffered serious wounds and was provided with immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance. A force spokesman added: “He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of emergency services and medical staff, he died a short time later.

“His next of kin have been informed.” The male driver, also 19, survived but was arrested after the smash on suspicion of failure to stop and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Mr Fakana was arrested and sentenced to one year in a maximum-security prison last year over a consensual holiday relationship in August last year with another British tourist who was just a few months younger than himself. The girl was one month away from turning 18, but sex with anyone under the age of 18 is an offence in the Gulf state - a fact he was not aware of at the time.

They met when both their families were staying at a luxury hotel. He was released from prison in July this year after receiving a royal pardon from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and had returned to the UK.

Radha Stirling, founder of Detained in Dubai, who supported the teen and his family and campaigned for his release, shared the news of his death in the crash on social media. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she wrote: "We are heartbroken to share that our client and friend, Marcus Fakana, tragically lost his life in a car accident in Tottenham after his release from Dubai jail.

"His loss is a painful reminder of how precious life is and how unnecessary imprisonment robs people of time they can never regain. Every day of freedom matters."