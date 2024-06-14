Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Met police officer has been fined £1,500 for assault over a bus fare

A Metropolitan Police officer has been fined £1,500 for assault after forcibly handling and wrongly arresting a woman for alleged bus fare evasion in front of her young son. PC Perry Lathwood, 50, who serves with the Metropolitan Police's Road Traffic Policing Command, grabbed Jocelyn Agyemang by the arm, causing bruising during the incident on July 21 last year on Whitehorse Road, Croydon, south London.

In a victim impact statement read at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, Ms. Agyemang described the incident as “deeply humiliating and embarrassing,” adding that Lathwood had a “look of contempt in his eyes” that day. She noted that the event had a “devastating effect” on both her and her son, resulting in a loss of confidence in the police.

Metropolitan Police constable Perry Lathwood leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, after he was fined £1,500 for assault after manhandling and wrongly arresting a woman for bus fare evasion in front of her young son. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire