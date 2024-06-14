Metropolitan Police officer fined £1.5k for assault after manhandling woman over alleged bus fare evasion
A Metropolitan Police officer has been fined £1,500 for assault after forcibly handling and wrongly arresting a woman for alleged bus fare evasion in front of her young son. PC Perry Lathwood, 50, who serves with the Metropolitan Police's Road Traffic Policing Command, grabbed Jocelyn Agyemang by the arm, causing bruising during the incident on July 21 last year on Whitehorse Road, Croydon, south London.
In a victim impact statement read at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, Ms. Agyemang described the incident as “deeply humiliating and embarrassing,” adding that Lathwood had a “look of contempt in his eyes” that day. She noted that the event had a “devastating effect” on both her and her son, resulting in a loss of confidence in the police.
Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram, who sentenced the officer from Normans Bay, East Sussex, said: “On this occasion, in my judgment, the officer crossed the line and got it wrong. It was not through bad faith. He faced a passenger who I have previously described as difficult and challenging but in my judgment, he made a momentary error of judgment as it were in the heat of the moment.”