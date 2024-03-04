Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre has cancelled his upcoming tour date after announcing that he underwent emergency surgery.

McIntyre was due to perform at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre on Monday, March 4. However, he has been forced to scrap the show after he was taken to hospital for an "operation to remove kidney stones".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement posted to his social media channels read: "We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton. Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones.

"The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly. Tickets remain valid for the new date. If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."

It comes after McIntyre cancelled a show at Plymouth Pavilions. He had been due to perform on Thursday, February 29, but was forced to pulled out "due to illness".

Fans have been understanding of the Southampton cancellation, with one replying to the statement on X (formerly Twitter): "Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery and best wishes buddy."

Advertisement

Advertisement