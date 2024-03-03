Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Camilla is reportedly poised to jet away for a "sunny" holiday, after taking over more than a month of royal engagements in her husband's absence.

The 76-year-old Queen has no royal engagements scheduled for the rest of the week, and the Daily Mail reports she will be heading off on holiday on a private flight on Monday. Camilla has been filling in for King Charles at engagements and appearances since he was diagnosed with cancer in early February, as he undergoes treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mail says Camilla will be back in action on 11 March, to represent the King at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Charles will be releasing a video message on the day, rather than appearing in person.

Queen Camilla is reportedly taking a break (Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

Camilla recently took over a royal appointment for Prince William, a memorial for King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle, after he bowed out at the last minute due to a "personal matter". It is not known what this was, but it came not longer after his wife, Kate, underwent abdominal surgery. She has not made a public appearance since.

The Queen also hosted Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at Clarence House in London last week. She has now carried out 13 royal engagements without the King.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror that her break would "raise the question of who’s in charge at such a vital time", with so many key royals out of action. She added that Charles would have have "insisted" that his wife take a private break. "He will see that she is exhausted after recent months."