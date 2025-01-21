Milly Rosevear: Woman found dead inside house in Illogan, Cornwall under 'suspicious' circumstances named
Maleta, also known as Milly, aged 60, from Illogan, was found at an address on Churchtown Road on Friday 10 January. A short time later, a man aged in his 50s fell to his death from a bridge near the A30 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Inspector Rob Smith said: “We continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner regarding the events which led to Milly Rosevear’s death, which is being treated as suspicious. We are not looking at anyone else in connection with the death.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends.”