A 10-year-old boy has died following a serious school coach crash near Minehead in Somerset on Thursday, police confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coach, carrying up to 70 children and adults travelling to Minehead Middle School, left the A396 road, overturned, and came to rest about 20 feet down a steep slope. It is understood that the victims were on their way back from Exmoor Zoo.

Six children and three adults remain in hospital. Two children were airlifted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, while four other children and three adults are receiving treatment in Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avon and Somerset Police said the recovery of the vehicle and the collision investigation remain “complex,” and the road is expected to stay closed for a considerable period.

Floral tributes, stuffed toys and messages have been left outside the gates of Minehead Middle School in Somerset, following the tragic bus crash that killed a pupil on July 17 2025. | Filipa Gaspar / SWNS

Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “On behalf of the emergency services, I would like to thank the 24 volunteers from Exmoor Search and Rescue who carried out first aid triage at the rest centre and have rope and search skills. I also pass on thanks to the staff of the Rest and Be Thankful pub at Wheddon Cross, which opened its doors as the rest centre.

“Of course, we also recognise the efforts of Minehead Middle School, for keeping parents and carers informed and providing support to the school community during what is a difficult and distressing time for them all.”

Mr Edgington also appealed for witnesses to come forward and urged the public not to speculate about the crash online. “Please avoid speculating about the circumstances on social media, to prevent additional distress for the children, their families, the school community, staff and the driver, who are all deeply affected by what’s happened,” he said.

“Our thoughts go out to all those involved, their families, friends and colleagues.”