Cinnamon - a capybara who went missing from a Shropshire zoo on Friday (September 14) - has been found safe and well.

Staff at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford had been searching for the missing animal after she went missing from her habitat. Following extensive searches for the surrounding perimeter of the zoo, which included the use of a thermal drone, Cinnamon was found only 200m from her home.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World said in a new update: “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our team last night along with a couple of local volunteers (including a thermal drone operator) we managed to locate Cinnamon. It turns out that she is currently living in a field and section of woodland right next to the zoo - less than 200m from her home.

“Despite efforts last night to recapture her she managed to hide in dense thicket and the decision was made to place down live traps rather than attempt to catch her by hand and cause further stress (or drive her further away). Live traps are essentially cages with an automatic door that cause no harm to the animal - they simply walk in to some food and the door will close behind - we hope that these will allow us to recapture Cinnamon without any further stress.

“We will be continuing to monitor the situation and conducting further searches. We'd like to thank everyone who helped last night including Scott, Ryan and the keepers from Exotic Zoo.”

The update has been welcomed by worried patrons. One said: “So pleased you know where she is and hopefully she will go into one of the traps so she can be back with her family.”

Another added: “Imagine the tales she will have to tell the others when she gets back!”